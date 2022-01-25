Robert Anthony (Tony) York, 42

Robert Anthony (Tony) York passed away, too soon, at home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1979. Tony was a machinist by trade and jack-of-all. He was a gentle, beautiful soul with a heart big enough for everyone. Friends and Family were the center of his universe; his son Anthony, momma Rita, dad Neal, brother Vinnie and sister Courtney were his world. Tony was always upbeat with kind words for everyone he encountered. He never judged, all were equal in his eyes which meant he was quick to encourage, give and act self-less for any and all in need. Tony’s jokes, smile, and light will be forever missed by all who knew him.

Tony is survived by His Son Anthony Meredith York (Susie), Father Neal York (Nita), Mother Rita Ciuffini Fox (Steve), Brother Vinnie York (April), Sister Courtney McCaslin (Jim), Dotter Madison Maples (Maverick), his Younger Eldest Sister-Cousin Beth Wibiral (Jason), Adopted Sons Devin Castle and Kaleb Johnson, Step Siblings Brookes Michael, Preston Michael, Parker Michael, Brian Fox (Maureen), Kevin Fox, Paige Michael, Aunts Patti Jo Eriksen and Julie McNelley, Uncles Chuck Ciuffini (Brenda), Chuck York, Don York (Pam), Ernie Ciuffini (Jackie), Fred York (Jenell) and Jimi Cooley (Carrie), and his buddy Peytonator. As well as MANY MORE family and friends.

Tony was proceeded in death by His Grandfather Richard York and Grandmother Wilma York “tootie”, Grandfather Ernest Ciuffini and Grandmother Maryellen Ciuffini, Stepdad Dennis Fraker, Uncles Bob Ciuffini, Greg Lewis and Mark Eriksen, Cousins Chucky Ciuffini, Todd Patterson, and Shenna Idles.

Tony’s life will be celebrated by a Receiving of Friends Saturday, January 29th at Hatmaker Funeral Home from 4 PM to 6 PM with a memorial service to follow.

