Rickey Lynn Moore, 68, passed away at Pineville Community Health Center in Pineville, Ky, on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. Rickey loved his family dearly, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going fishing and bowling, playing games on his phone, and going to bingo with his close cousin, Bill Barlow. Rickey also loved his job as an Anderson County bus driver, and he loved his coworkers at Parker Transport. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, Tn, and had many friends who he treated like family

Rickey is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Evelyn Moore, and great-granddaughter Addalynn. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Tammy Moore, children James Moore of Louisville, Ky, Richard Moore Sr (Joyce) of Knoxville, TN, Terry Taylor (Cassie) of New Market, Tn, Theresa Taylor (Amanda) of Harriman, Tn, grandchildren Richard Jr, Christina (Alex), Dedjrikk, Madoxx, Clementine, Luna, great-granddaughter Cheryl, brothers Gene Moore and Phillip Moore, sister June Moore Meffert (John) of Shepherdville, KY, and best friend who he considered a brother John Brown of Irvin, Ky.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Jones Mortuary for help with funeral costs.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21st, 2022 from 6-8 pm with the funeral to follow. Rickey will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at 11 am. Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Rickey Moore, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

