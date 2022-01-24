Rev. Michael Edward Murphree, Harriman

Rev. Michael Edward Murphree, age 70, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord that he loved, served, and faithfully proclaimed, on January 21, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1951, in Troy, Pike County, Alabama. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Samford University and his Master’s Degree of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. A servant of God, Mike pastored churches in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee during his ministerial career. He loved his Savior, his family, and the Alabama Crimson Tide! He also enjoyed fishing. He has fought a good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward Murphree and Sadie Adelia Thomas Murphree; granddaughter, Madelynn Wyatt; and several unborn grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Wife of 46 years: Benita Murphree of Harriman, TN

Daughters and Sons-in-law: Laurie Wyatt (Kelly) of Strawberry Plains, TN

Kristy Cannon (Matt) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Trey Wyatt (Lauren) of St. Angelo, TX

Michael Wyatt (Madison) of Asheville, NC

Katie Wyatt of Cookeville, TN

Noelle Cannon of Harriman, TN

Bradley Cannon of Harriman, TN

Jonathan Cannon of Harriman, TN

Matthew Cannon of Harriman, TN

Mary Hope Cannon of Harriman, TN

Aden Bullock of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Gene Murphree (Kathy) of Huntsville, AL

Jimmy Murphree (Brenda) of Montgomery, AL

Sister: Christine Truesdale (Neal) of Montgomery, AL

Special Friend: Rev. Charles Fritts of Knoxville, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family would also like to thank the staff of U.T. Hospice, especially Mike’s Care Team of Rachel Scarbrough, Michael Fetty, Dawn Bradley, and Greg Bennett for the wonderful care that they gave to him and their family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lee Village Baptist Church; 119 Lee Village Road; Harriman, TN 37748. A Celebration of Life will follow on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Lee Village Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Cannon officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon for committal services and interment in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 699 E. Strang Street; Rockwood, TN 37854. Trey Wyatt, Michael Wyatt, Bradley Cannon, Jonathan Cannon, Matthew Cannon, Aden Bullock, David Kelley, and Mason Kocka will serve as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Lee Village Baptist Church, Family Life Center Fund; 119 Lee Village Road; Harriman, TN 37748.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

