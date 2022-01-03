Rep. Fleischmann Joins Colleagues to Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate in Upcoming Supreme Court Case

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering President Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private workplaces with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require weekly testing.

In the brief, the Members argue that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urge SCOTUS to prevent the mandate’s enforcement.

“President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposes tyrannical top-down government control into the private lives of countless Tennesseans and Americans nationwide. No Tennessean or American should be forcibly fired from their job because of their right to make a personal medical decision,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “The Administration’s mandate will decimate our nation’s workers and small businesses and force countless Americans to choose between feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads or losing their job through no fault of their own. I am proud to stand with my colleagues to fight for the rule of law against Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private workplaces.”

Read the full text of the amicus brief here.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TENNESSEE LAWMAKER PROPOSES BILL TO REDUCE GAS TAX

A Tennessee lawmaker has proposed legislation that would repeal the IMPROVE Act which raised the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: