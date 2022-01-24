Rebecca Gale Lambert, Harriman

Rebecca Gale Lambert age 75 of Harriman, TN passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at home. Rebecca was born in Ducktown TN and was a graduate of Fulton High School. She attended nursing school at Tennessee College of Applied Technology and worked as an LPN at Johnson’s Nursing Home and Kingston Family Practice. Rebecca and Glen were married on October 13, 1967, and was of the Baptist Faith.

Preceded in death by her mother and step-father Betty Hale and Andy Walker, father Larry Mashburn, grandparents Macy and Lucy Hale.

Survived by her husband of 54 years Glen Lambert of Harriman, TN.,

Daughters; Wendy and Mike Stombaugh of Harriman, TN, Mitzy and Alan Asbury of Beavercreek, OH.,

Sons; Dale and Melissa Mashburn of Knoxville, TN., Jim and Bambi Lambert of Harriman, TN.,

Sister, Vickie Jones and Larry of Knoxville, TN.,

Special aunt, Shirley Mingee of Knoxville, TN.,

Grandchildren; Andrew Hayes (Bonnie), Cody and Marlea Akers, Breck Mashburn, Christopher Rayburn, Tyler Stombaugh (Brittany), Alexis and Joseph Luna, Emily and Tanner Huhn, Olivia Akers, Tanner Stombaugh (Shelby), Braden Asbury, and Landry Lambert.

Great granddaughters; Kaitlyn Angus, Alayna Amos, and Brynleigh Luna.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Robbie Leach officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Lambert Family.

