Rebecca Bolick Dinkins, Harriman

Rebecca Bolick Dinkins age 55 of Harriman, TN passed away January 13, 2022, at her home. She is a graduate of RCHS in 1984 where she was the Band Drum Major. Rebecca attended Harriman Church of God.



She is survived by her husband Charles Dinkins Daughters: Hannah Moon, Kathryn Simonds, Moriah Gann, Ruth, and Shaelyn Davis. Sons: Aaron, Benjamin, Ethan, Liam, and Clark Davis. Step-children: Ashley Matthews, Emilee, Bonnie, Robbie, Andrew, and Jeremiah Dinkins.



The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the Kyker Chapel with the funeral at 2:00 p.m., Reverend Jeff Blackburn officiating. Burial to follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Dinkins Family.

