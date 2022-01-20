Raymond H. Smith, 93, Kingston

Raymond H. Smith age 93 of Kingston, TN passed away January 19, 2022, at home. Raymond attended Swan Pond Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents; Bessie and Mike C. Smith, son; Darrin R. Smith, brothers; Tom and Mike Smith, sisters; Ruth Brown, Nancy Lomanic, Faye Holloway, Becky McCarroll, and Elizabeth Calfee.

Survived by wife Addie Lou Smith of Kingston, TN

Daughter; Karlene Hill of Harriman, TN

Sons; Charles L. Smith of Kingston, TN, Chris Smith of Harriman, TN, and Mark Smith of Harriman, TN

Brothers; Reed Smith of Columbus, OH and Jim Smith of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren; Candace Hill of Knoxville, TN, Justin Hill of Harriman, TN, Kristin French of Kingston, TN

Great-grandchildren; Khloe French, Benjamin, Elena, and Eli Hill.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m., Reverend Dennis Armes officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Lawnville Cemetery. Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Smith Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Raymond Harold Smith please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

