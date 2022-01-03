Randy Wayne Byrd, 54

Randy Wayne Byrd, age 54, passed away on 12/26/2021 at UT Medical Center after a lengthy and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Campbell County, TN, Randy worked construction most of his life, ultimately becoming Vice President of his own company, K&F Construction, along with his wife Francis. He loved camping, spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed a good BBQ while watching the Vols or a dirt track race, a particular fan of Jimmy Owens. He epitomized the phrase “living life to the fullest,” approaching even the hardest of times with a positive attitude and trusting in the Lord’s plan throughout his illness.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Francis Byrd; his mother, Patsy Byrd Thomas; his father Lendon Byrd and his wife Brenda. He leaves behind several daughters that will miss him very much including Whitlee and husband KR Salyer; Makala and husband Steven Cruey; Myra and husband Jordan Fuhrman; Lori and husband Brian Staudenmaier. He loved spoiling his grandchildren Emma and Raegan Salyer; Madalyn and Ella Cruey; Aidan and Alaina Staudenmaier. He will also be missed by his sister Sharon and husband (and close friend) Derrick Dameron; niece Rachel and husband Brad Bittinger along with their son Blane Bittinger. A special recognition to a friend, Dean Jackson, who stood by his friend’s side and supported him through this illness, as well as friend Chris Dale; father-in-law, Kenneth Evans.

Receiving of friends will be on January 6, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. Rather than a funeral, his family has decided to honor Randy with a true celebration and remembrance of his life, which will take place at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

