Phillip Wayne Bass, Oliver Springs

Phillip Wayne Bass, age 58 of Oliver Springs passed away Friday, January 11, 2022.

He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church of Oliver Springs and was known for helping others and having a Big Heart.

Phillip was a Master Craftsman and enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and collecting Native American Artifacts.

He was proceeded in death by his Father Clyde Bass

Grandparents, Lummie and Flora Harness, Phil and Leadie Bass

Survivors, Mother Reatha Bass

Brothers, Ivan and Loraine Bass of Knoxville

Albert and Linda Bass of Clinton

Landon Bass of Oliver Springs

Rodney Bass of Ten Mile

Sister, Patricia and Anthony Raines of Andersonville

Uncle and Aunt, Elgin and Judy of Andersonville

Aunt Laney Cook of Florida

Host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, and Cousins

The Family would like to offer Special Thanks for all the Prayers, Food, and Visits

Family will receive friends Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm

A Time of Remembrance will begin at 3:00 pm

In Liue of Flowers the family ask that Donations be made To Saint Jude Childrens Hospital and the Shriners

