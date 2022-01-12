Phillip Wayne Bass, Oliver Springs

Phillip Wayne Bass, age 58 of Oliver Springs passed away Friday, January 11, 2022.
He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church of Oliver Springs and was known for helping others and having a Big Heart.
Phillip was a Master Craftsman and enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and collecting Native American Artifacts.
He was proceeded in death by his Father Clyde Bass
Grandparents, Lummie and Flora Harness, Phil and Leadie Bass
Survivors, Mother Reatha Bass
Brothers, Ivan and Loraine Bass of Knoxville
Albert and Linda Bass of Clinton
Landon Bass of Oliver Springs
Rodney Bass of Ten Mile
Sister, Patricia and Anthony Raines of Andersonville
Uncle and Aunt, Elgin and Judy of Andersonville
Aunt Laney Cook of Florida
Host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, and Cousins
The Family would like to offer Special Thanks for all the Prayers, Food, and Visits
Family will receive friends Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm
A Time of Remembrance will begin at 3:00 pm
In Liue of Flowers the family ask that Donations be made To Saint Jude Childrens Hospital and the Shriners
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phillip, please visit our floral store.