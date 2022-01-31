Paul Francis Cancillerie, 77

Paul Francis Cancillerie, age 77, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Mr. Cancillerie is survived by his wife; son and daughter; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will be having an open visitation from 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home for friends and family to pay their respects at their convenience. The graveside service will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

