Patricia Diane Large, 78

Patricia Diane Large, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Patricia’s family describes her as a “spitfire” who loved her family, loved her blue jeans and boots, her cats, gardening, and loved being outdoors. She will be deeply missed.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Beckham and Ruby Large; daughters, Angela Suzette Yarber and Debbie Yarber; brothers, Clay and Don Large; sisters, Inez and Joyce Large.



She is survived by the father of her children, Claude Yarber; sons, Gregory Yarber and wife Michelle of Knoxville, TN, Anthony ‘Tony’ Yarber of Kodak, TN; grandchildren, Megan Large, Kyle Keisler, Shanena Yarber, Gregory Logan Yarber, Ricky Butler, and Destinee Markley. Patricia is also survived by several great-grandchildren.



There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family on our website jonesmortuaryllc.com.

