Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, Rocky Top

Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, age of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on January 1, 2022, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Mary Burris and sister Belinda Joy. She enjoyed watching and feeding wildlife, growing flowers, listening to gospel music, and helping others. She was a caregiver for years. All who knew her loved her.
Survivors Include:
Husband Jerry Hatmaker
Son Dennis Hatmaker and Mary of Briceville
Daughter Deborah White and Dustin of Fratersville
Daughter Darlene Hatmaker and Tim of Briceville
Grandchildren Dalton Hatmaker, Emily Perkins, Allyson Perkins
Steven (Keila) Seiber, Lisa (Sam) Kitts, Marcus (Courtney) Gray
Timothy (Rachael) Lawson
Great Grandchildren Isaiah Seiber, Caidyn Seiber, Jules Kitts
Anna Lou Disney, and Leah Lawson
Sisters Margie and Gary Lowery
Mary Nell Burris
Debbie (John) Ricketts
And a host of special family members and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the preacher of Briceville First Baptist Danny and Debbie Lawson.
