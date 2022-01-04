Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, Rocky Top

Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, age of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on January 1, 2022, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Mary Burris and sister Belinda Joy. She enjoyed watching and feeding wildlife, growing flowers, listening to gospel music, and helping others. She was a caregiver for years. All who knew her loved her.

Survivors Include:

Husband Jerry Hatmaker

Son Dennis Hatmaker and Mary of Briceville

Daughter Deborah White and Dustin of Fratersville

Daughter Darlene Hatmaker and Tim of Briceville

Grandchildren Dalton Hatmaker, Emily Perkins, Allyson Perkins

Steven (Keila) Seiber, Lisa (Sam) Kitts, Marcus (Courtney) Gray

Timothy (Rachael) Lawson

Great Grandchildren Isaiah Seiber, Caidyn Seiber, Jules Kitts

Anna Lou Disney, and Leah Lawson

Sisters Margie and Gary Lowery

Mary Nell Burris

Debbie (John) Ricketts

And a host of special family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the preacher of Briceville First Baptist Danny and Debbie Lawson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, please visit our floral store.

