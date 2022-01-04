Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, Rocky Top

Pamela Lynne Hatmaker, age of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on January 1, 2022, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Mary Burris and sister Belinda Joy. She enjoyed watching and feeding wildlife, growing flowers, listening to gospel music, and helping others. She was a caregiver for years. All who knew her loved her.

Survivors Include:

Husband                    Jerry Hatmaker

Son                             Dennis Hatmaker and Mary of Briceville

Daughter                    Deborah White and Dustin of Fratersville

Daughter                    Darlene Hatmaker and Tim of Briceville

Grandchildren           Dalton Hatmaker, Emily Perkins, Allyson Perkins

Steven (Keila) Seiber, Lisa (Sam) Kitts, Marcus (Courtney) Gray

Timothy (Rachael) Lawson

Great Grandchildren Isaiah Seiber, Caidyn Seiber, Jules Kitts

Anna Lou Disney, and Leah Lawson

Sisters                        Margie and Gary Lowery

                                   Mary Nell Burris

                                   Debbie (John) Ricketts

And a host of special family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the preacher of Briceville First Baptist Danny and Debbie Lawson.

