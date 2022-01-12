ORNL FCU offers Scholarship Opportunity for 2022 Seniors

ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is now accepting applications for the B.A. Candler and John McKittrick scholarships to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarships provide $1,000 toward the cost of tuition, books, and other school-related expenses.



Each year, ORNL FCU, through the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) general scholarship fund, awards scholarships to deserving students/members with excellence in education and social merit. A minimum of two (2) scholarships are awarded annually: one B.A. Candler Scholarship and one John McKittrick Scholarship. Only members of ORNL Federal Credit Union and members of their families who are pursuing a 4-year degree at UTK are eligible to compete for this scholarship.



Financial aid is a factor in selecting recipients. All applicants must complete and file the Free Application for Financial Student Aid (FAFSA) coded for the University of Tennessee by February 1, 2022. The FAFSA can be found at fafsa.gov. Applicants are selected by the UT General Scholarship Committee and will be notified directly by the University of Tennessee Financial Aid Office by late May or early June.



Members can find the application on the Credit Union’s website or an application can be picked up at any ORNL FCU branch location. Completed applications must be postmarked and mailed no later than March 1, 2022 to:



ORNL Federal Credit Union

ATTN: Marketing Department

2077 Town Center Blvd. Suite #204

Knoxville, TN 37922



