One dead, Two Injured Following THP Pursuit

District Attorney General Dave Clark announced that today at about 2:00 P.M. there
was a pursuit by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper of two subjects in a vehicle. This pursuit travelled over multiple roadways ending with both the subject vehicle and the T.H.P. cruiser leaving the roadway and crashing in the vicinity of the intersection of Mountain Road and Highway 441 in an unincorporated area of Anderson County. The driver of the suspect vehicle has died and the passenger has sustained injuries and been transported to a hospital for care. The
Trooper was also injured and transported to the hospital. The Trooper was treated and released.

The incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the District Attorney General’s Office. The T.H.P. Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and will be conducting a crash reconstruction. The deceased subject will have an autopsy performed as part of the investigation. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

Clark said in his release, “Consistent with our long-standing policy and in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and the ability to use the evidence and investigative findings in a criminal case, should one arise from the incident, this office will not be making public statements about evidence or the circumstances of the investigation until the investigation is actually complete. Also consistent with our long-standing practice, once all the evidence is received and the
investigation is complete, I will issue a comprehensive report. If there are no criminal charges arising from the investigation, then the report and materials will be made available to all media at the same time and questions will be taken.”

