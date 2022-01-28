Oliver Springs Historical Society Brick Drive

The Oliver Springs Historical Society is once again opening up orders for Commemorative Bricks that will be place within the “Old Town Streetscape”, an interactive display currently being built within the Museum in Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

These bricks, costing only $50 plus shipping, will be embossed with names of loved ones, benefactors, community leaders (past and present) or anyone else you wish to honor. The bricks will become part of the Streetscape display.

For more information or to download an order form, visit our website, www. https://oshistorical.com/streetscape

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

