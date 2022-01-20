Oliver Samuel (Sam) Bice, Anderson County

Oliver Samuel (Sam) Bice went to his heavenly home on January 18, 2022. Sam was an Anderson County native, raised in Blockhouse Valley, Clinton. Born to the late Carl Russell Sr. and Georgia Mae (Whitlow) Bice on June 21, 1946, the youngest of 8 siblings.

Sam graduated from Lake City High School in 1964 and moved to Chicago to work in the steel mill industry for 20 years. He returned to Tennessee and opened AquaSports Marine Center in Clinton where he sold and serviced boats. Upon closing the store in 1998, Sam joined Hustler Trailer and grew to be part of the work-family. Owner Jeff Davis became a lifelong friend.

Sam enjoyed spending time with his wife, family, and friends, classic cars, camping, fishing, and his second home in the orange fields of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his sister Annette Galloway (and husband Wade); brothers Carl Russell Bice, Sr. (and wife Gladys), Paul Bice (and wife Marjorie), Gene Bice (and wife Norma), and Bobby Bice; sisters-in-law Shelby Shoemaker and Janice Martin; and stepmother Rachael Mitchell Bice.

Sam is survived by wife Brenda; daughter and son Tammy and Gene Marlow, daughter and son Kristi and Chris Phillips; grandchildren Brandon and Olivia Marlow, and Autumn, Rachael, and Caleb Phillips; sisters Bernice Loy and Jannette (and husband Don) Byrd; special friends Terry and Lisa Abner, many great friends from Sunshine RV Resort, and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Select Specialty Hospital in Powell for the kindness and respect shown to Sam during his care.

Special thanks to Rev. Wayne Phillips, the Main Street Baptist Church family, and Lawrence Marlow and Judy Golden.

Friends and family will be received at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton Saturday, January 22nd from 4-6 p.m., with service at 6:00 p.m. Graveside services, will be at Woodhaven in Claxton Sunday, January 23rd at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

