Olene Sharp Rhoades, 99

Olene Sharp Rhoades, age 99, graduated to a new life, December 31, 2021, after 99 wonderful years. She was born, June 11, 1922, in Decatur, Alabama to Audrey Waddell Sharp & Richard Howard Sharp. Olene resided in St. Petersburg and Harbor Bluffs, Florida until recent years when she moved to Nashville to be closer to family. She had a long and successful career with Allstate Insurance company as a regional underwriter. Olene enjoyed cooking, reading, and walking on the beach with her husband, but most of all she loved family. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion and was loved by all who met her. Olene had a special relationship with her younger sister, Dot, and during Olene’s final years they shared many days laughing, sharing stories and meals. They were best friends as well as sisters.

Olene was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Audrey Sharp; husband, William C. Rhoades; sister, Faye McNabb of Oak Ridge; and brother, O.H. Sharp of Oak Ridge.

Survivors include sister, Dorothy Hunter of Nashville; nieces, Betty Faye Wallace of Knoxville, Vicki Askew (Fred) of Brentwood, and Mitzi Thomas (Huey) and Mindy McNabb (Nancy) of Oak Ridge; nephew, Richard Hunter (Ann) of Gates Mills, Ohio; her many and much-loved great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Jo Sharp; and her husband’s niece, Betsy Singleton.

Family and friends will meet at 3 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Dr. Rory Naeve officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Olene Sharp Rhoades please visit our Tribute Store.

