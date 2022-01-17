OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND SHOWCASE CONCERT: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3pm

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND SHOWCASE CONCERT: 3:30 p.m., in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. This is a FREE event featuring small ensembles, trios, duets, and soloists performing a variety of music including classical, jazz, swing, contemporary, Broadway, and novelty pieces. For more information, visit www.orcb.org and www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.
