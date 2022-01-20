Norris: Help Restore the Historic Rice Gristmill

Wikipedia – Brian Stansberry

During the month of January, Norris Dam State Park is raising funds to help restore the historic Rice Gristmill. The goal of this project is to restore the historical integrity of the mill by making it operational, historically accurate and provide educational signage to allow visitors and local schools to connect with this iconic cultural resource. This fundraising campaign will replace the single pane windows with the historically accurate 12-pane windows and provide interpretive signs to engage visitors and school groups with this piece of local history.

Throughout the past three years, improvements have been made to the Rice Gristmill including, replacing the roof and wood siding, sharpening mill stones, and gear repair. Currently state funds are being utilized to replace exterior buckets and interior wheel repair. Once these repairs are made, unknown repairs may still exist to have the mill operational. The park is currently working with the resource management staff at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park who operate the Cable Mill, located in Cades Cove. Their staff plans on visiting the Rice Gristmill in late January to provide consultation on the mechanical operation of the mill. The park is hopeful the mill will be operational but will have to troubleshoot repairs before the certainty will be clear. We plan on doing everything possible to help restore this structure and know that the longer it is inoperable the less likely it will be a functioning mill. Therefore, the park is asking for your support to help restore this historic structure. To make a donation, please visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/norris-dam then select “Upcoming Event” and “My TN State Park.” We will be accepting donations until January 31st for this project.

The Rice Gristmill was originally constructed along Lost Creek in Union County by James Rice in the fall of 1798. The original structure was twice the size and endured several changes throughout history. The mill has powered a sawmill, a cotton gin, a trip hammer and even operated a dynamo that supplied electric lights for the mill and Rice home in 1899. Four generations of the Rice Family operated the mill with “Uncle Rufe” Rice being the last member to operate it from 1888 until 1935. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) purchased the family land for the completion of Norris Dam. The Rice Family relocated to a farm in Blount County, Tennessee. Rufus Rice became closely acquainted with TVA employee, Marshall Wilson, who worked closely with families being relocated. While Rufus struggled with leaving his family land, he expressed his concern for the preservation of the family mill to Mr. Wilson. The Rice Family worked closely with Marshall Wilson to ensure the mill would be relocated. With the direction of the National Park Service, the Civilian Conservation Corps worked to dismantle the mill and carefully construct it at its current location on Clear Creek. TVA donated the mill and adjoining land to the Tennessee Department of Conservation in 1953. The Rice Gristmill is open from May until October and operates as a gift shop and highly visited attraction for park visitors.

