Norris City Council Revises Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

On Monday, January 23rd, City Council held a public workshop to address the proposed short-term rental ordinance (Ordinance 624). A handful of citizens were also present to engage, and Mayor Chris Mitchell distributed a packet outlining the ordinance and proposed edits submitted by council members, as well as public input sent to City Manager Scott Hackler.

Mayor Mitchell stated that his goal for the evening was to finish an initial draft to send to the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) for review. Council, led by Mayor Mitchell, moved through each page of the ordinance, reviewing suggested edits, references, and general questions. Although the effort was meticulous, it was accomplished in an efficient manner.

Edits to the proposed ordinance draft included clarification of language regarding types of units, to include structures separate from primary dwellings, such as tiny homes and recreational vehicles, as well as specification of parking limits (off-street), administration fees, and business license requirements.

The workshop lasted two hours, and Council directed City Manager Hackler to submit the draft ordinance to MTAS ahead of the next City Council meeting, to be held on Monday, February 14th. The proposed ordinance will be on the agenda for that meeting.

