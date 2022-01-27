Norris City Council Revises Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

On Monday, January 23rd, City Council held a public workshop to address the proposed short-term rental ordinance (Ordinance 624). A handful of citizens were also present to engage, and Mayor Chris Mitchell distributed a packet outlining the ordinance and proposed edits submitted by council members, as well as public input sent to City Manager Scott Hackler.

Mayor Mitchell stated that his goal for the evening was to finish an initial draft to send to the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) for review. Council, led by Mayor Mitchell, moved through each page of the ordinance, reviewing suggested edits, references, and general questions. Although the effort was meticulous, it was accomplished in an efficient manner.

Edits to the proposed ordinance draft included clarification of language regarding types of units, to include structures separate from primary dwellings, such as tiny homes and recreational vehicles, as well as specification of parking limits (off-street), administration fees, and business license requirements.

The workshop lasted two hours, and Council directed City Manager Hackler to submit the draft ordinance to MTAS ahead of the next City Council meeting, to be held on Monday, February 14th. The proposed ordinance will be on the agenda for that meeting.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Senator Ken Yager invites local citizens to join telephone town hall on February 1 at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET)

Lt. Governor Randy McNally will be special guest State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will hold …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: