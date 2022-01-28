Nona Ellen Brooks, Harriman

Nona Ellen Brooks, age 83, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Roane Medical Center.  She was born December 19, 1938, in Harriman and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.  Nona loved her flowers and being outdoors.  She had worked at Harriman Hosiery and later retired as a seamstress from Red Cap Industries.  Preceded in death by her parents, Carmack & Margaret Louise Cates Brooks; brothers, David Brooks and Charlie Brooks; sisters, Vivian Davenport, and Maxine Dew.

SURVIVORS

Sister                                       Luretha Hampton & husband, David of Ariton, Alabama

Nieces & Nephews                Ina Lyn Dew of Harriman

                                                Troy Shannon Dew of Harriman

                                                Angie Williams of Harriman

                                                Lisa Johnson of Middlebury, IN

                                                Brian Brooks of Knoxville

                                                Tameshia Arnett of Ozark, AL

                                                Eric Hampton of Ashford, AL

Sister-in-law                           Patsy Brooks of Harriman

Brothers-in-law                      Earl Lynn Dew of Harriman

                                                 Jack Davenport of Goshen, Indiana                            

Several extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Family & friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Sunday to go in procession to Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman for graveside service.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

