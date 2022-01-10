Nicole Durham, Deer Lodge

Nicole Durham, age 43, of Deer Lodge passed away January 7, 2022, at her home. Nicole took great pride in being a traveling registered nurse. She loved and spent her time taking care of her husband, boys, and daughter, Sarah. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Trowbridge; father-in-law, Daniel Durham.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Durham; 3 sons, Matthew, Zack, and Levi Durham; 1 daughter, Sarah Durham; father, Sonny Tippit; grandchildren, Maci & Waylon Durham; sister, Michelle Norris; brother, James Buccina; aunt Brenda Joseph; uncle Bobby Trowbridge; mother-in-law, Barbara Durham and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, 2022, at Friends Chapel Baptist Church from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Danny Jones officiating. Interment will be in the church’s cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nicole Durham.

