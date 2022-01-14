New TN Blue Book now available

(Secretary of State press release)  The 2021-2022 Tennessee Blue Book, the definitive manual on Tennessee State Government, is now available for Tennessee residents.

Published every two years by the Secretary of State’s office, the Tennessee Blue Book features detailed information about all three branches of state government, Tennessee history, biographiesof elected and appointed state officials, census data, election statistics and more.

“I am proud to announce the 2021-2022 Tennessee Blue Book, our state’s official historical reference manual, is dedicated to our Comptroller Emeritus Justin P. Wilson,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Comptroller Emeritus Wilson is a true public servant, whose leadership in strong fiscal management and government accountability has had an untold impact on our state which will benefit Tennesseans for many years to come.”

Comptroller Emeritus Wilson served six terms as Tennessee’s 34th Comptroller of the Treasury. He previously served as Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, as Deputy to the Governor for Policy under former Governor Don Sundquist and in leadership positions for numerous business, civic and charitable organizations.

The 2021-2022 Blue Book is available free of charge for any Tennessee resident. Tennesseans can request a copy through their representative in the General Assembly or the Secretary of State’s Division of Publications by email [email protected], phone 615-741-2650 or online at sos.tn.gov/bluebook-request.

View past editions of the Tennessee Blue Book online at sos.tn.gov/blue-book.

