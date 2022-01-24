Misty Dawn Phillips Cobb, 39, Rocky Top

Misty Dawn Phillips Cobb age 39 of Rocky Top Tennessee passed away on January 19, 2022. Misty was born July 7, 1982, in Lafollette Tennessee to Charles and Karen Phillips of Lake City Tennessee. She was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Misty loved working her puzzle books, singing, music, fishing, and camping with her family. She also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. Her kids were her world. She always had a smile on her face when you saw her. Misty is preceded in death by her Mamaw Louise Spradlin, Mamaw Mary Phillips, Papaw Jim Spradlin, her Aunt Sue Mowery, and special friend Valerie Whaley.

Survivors Father Charles Phillips

Mother Karen Phillips

Husband Bobby Cobb

Son Tyler Cobb

Daughters Shelby Sue Cobb and Kerri Houser Husband Justin

Brother Cobey Phillips Girlfriend Kristy

Sisters Stacey Anderson Husband Brian, and Elaine Fowler Husband Philip

Niece Tara Norman Husband CJ

Nephews Daulton Phillips and Isaac Hill

Best Friend Lacie Patty And Family.



Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Orick officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Masks are strongly recommended when attending public services.

