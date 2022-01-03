Michael Roy Brown, Oak Ridge

Michael Roy Brown, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a seven-month battle with cancer. Mike was born in Oak Ridge to Roy Clyde and Marie Hale Brown on October 13, 1949. He attended school at Pine Valley School and Oak Ridge High School. He was certified as an Eagle Scout by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America and then earned a Bachelor of Science degree at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. He worked as a Job Recruiter for over thirty years at MSI and The Hart Group in Atlanta, GA, and retired back to his family home in 2019. Mike’s love of music and motorcycles filled his entire life. He played with The Knightriders in his Oak Ridge years and later with Meltdown through the GA years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; sister, Cathy Lackey in Everett, Wa; niece, Jayma Lackey of Seattle, WA, and countless friends that loved and respected him in FL, GA, and here in TN.

There will be a celebration of his life on January 8, 2021, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at The Moose Lodge, 103 Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. He will be buried with his family in Oak Ridge Memorial Park at a later date.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Michael Roy Brown please visit our Sympathy Store.

