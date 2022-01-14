Michael Ray “Mike” Arthur, Kingston

Michael Ray “Mike” Arthur age 72 of Kingston, TN passed away January 12, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center in Knoxville, TN. Mike was a member of Southwest Point Baptist Church and a graduate of R.C.H.S. class of 1967. He was an outstanding football player for the RCHS Yellow Jackets.

Preceded in death by parents J.D. and Thelma Rhea Arthur, brother James D. Arthur.

Survived by son Brian and Gina Arthur of Knoxville, TN., brother Gene and Lesley Arthur of Apex, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Larry Bolden officiating and burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Arthur Family.

