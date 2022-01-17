Michael Ray Davis, Clarkrange

Mr. Michael Ray Davis, age 51 of Clarkrange, TN passed away unexpectedly early morning hours on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was a Lowes employee for 20 plus years, where he proudly retired twice. Michael was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was outgoing and never met a stranger. Michael’s favorite thing was spending time with his family, especially on vacation at the beach. He knew how to light up every room he walked into and his happiness was contagious. He is preceded in death by his daughter: Rebecca “Denise” Sisk-Frady; sisters: Debbie and Penny Davis; dad: General Davis; step-dad: Henry Davis; and his mom who was his best friend: Alma Davis. He is survived by:

Wife of 21 years: Terri Davis                                         of Clarkrange, TN

Children: Laci (Tracy) Blank                                          of Crossville, TN

Alyssa Davis                                                   of Clarkrange, TN

Joseph “JoJo” Davis                                       of Clarkrange, TN

Brother: James Davis                                                    of Crab Orchard, TN

Sisters: Rhonda (Eddie) Brock                                      of Richmond, KY

Joann “Buffy” (Billy) Keagle                              of Crab Orchard, TN

Tina Davis                                                         of Soddy Daisy, TN

Mother & Father-in-law:

Barbara and Wayne Curtis                               of Rockwood, TN

Brothers-in-law: Donald Dodson                                    of Rockwood, TN

Larry Dodson                                       of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Mistie Frost                                               of Crossville, TN

Host of several nieces and nephews who all called him the “Cool Uncle”.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm EST in the chapel at Evans Mortuary with a service starting at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike Grace officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Ray Davis.

