Melinda Hendrickson, Harriman

Ms. Melinda Hendrickson, 56, of Harriman passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She worked at Emory Golf Corse for many years. Melinda loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert & Frances Keylon Smith.

Two brothers: Danny Bryant and David Smith.

Two sisters: Debbie Bryant and Lou Ann Cofer.



She is survived by her son: Brandon Hendrickson.

Two daughters: Miranda Hendrickson and Kala Hendrickson.

Brother & sister-in-law: Bobby & Renea Smith.

Two sisters: Robin Walls and Melissa Tate.

And many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.



The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hendrickson family during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melinda, please visit our floral store.

