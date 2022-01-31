Matthew Ray Ellenburg, Powell

Matthew Ray Ellenburg, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Powell, TN on Monday, January 24, 2022. Matthew whole-heartedly loved his family, and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and music.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billie Ellenburg; mother, Helen Barbour; stepfather, Mack Barbour; brother, Leslie Ellenburg.



Matthew is survived by his wife, Myra Ellenburg of Powell, TN; son, Justin Ellenburg (Latasha) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Jessica Ellenburg and Dewayne Cook of Powell, TN; brothers, Jerry Ellenburg of Oak Ridge, TN, Mickey Ellenburg of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Austin Moore (Darlene) of Lenoir City, TN; sisters-in-law, Gayle Skidmore of Clinton, TN, Donna Arthur of Knoxville, TN; Aunt Gini of Chattanooga, TN and Aunt Jo of Alabama; grandchildren, Lennon, Olivia, and Silas. Matthew is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.



The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Austin Moore officiating. A graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Matthew Ellenburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

