Mary Lou Lamb, Clinton

Mary Lou Lamb, age 82, of Clinton, passed away January 18, 2022, at home. Mary was born March 7, 1939, in Clinton, TN to the late Clarence and Deloras Duncan. Mary was an active member of South Clinton Baptist Church of Clinton till her health prevented her attendance. Serving in the ministry of hospitality, Mary could be found often in the kitchen of the church. She cooked many meals for youth retreats, traveled on WMU youth mission trips, and opened her home for egg hunts & pool parties of the church. She worked many different jobs but her most rewarding was as a paraprofessional in what is now called the access class of several Anderson County elementary schools.

Mary and her husband of 61 years, Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr died hours apart at home with family nearby. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by sisters: Cynthia Broyles and Sue McFarland.



Mary is survived by sons Scott Lamb and Kevin Lamb (Holly); Grandchildren: Jacob Lamb, Skyla Lamb, Aaron Lamb, Hope Lamb; great-grandchildren: Jamison Lamb, Winston Tedder, Bryson Lamb; Numerous nieces and nephews especially those of her sister Sue: Allen, Beryle & Cheryl. The family extends a special thanks to Covenant Hospice for their loving and responsive care.



Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 22 from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at South Clinton Baptist Church, 1000 Clinch Ave. Clinton, TN 37716. A service will be held following the visitation with the Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. In lieu of flowers please donate to South Clinton Baptist Church or Alzheimer’s Tennessee in memory of Mary.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Lou (Duncan) Lamb, please visit our floral store.

