Martha Louise Buckner, 69

Martha Louise Buckner went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 20, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith. Martha loved going to the beach and shopping.

She was predeceased by her parents: Bill and Myrtle Turpin

Daughter: Cassie Creek Ladd

2 Brothers and 2 Sisters

She is survived by her loving husband: John Gary Buckner

Daughter: Paula Brackett

Sons: John and Jason Buckner

Grandchildren: Bobby Brackett Jr., Britney Brackett, Jordan Buckner, Haley and Kylee Brackett, JaJay Stone, Remi, Isaiah, Bella, and Khloe Selvidge.

10 Great Grandchildren whom she cherished dearly.

1 Sister: Linda Gann

Special nephew and niece: Punkin Turpin and Brandi Selvidge.

Many friends and family members, she loved everybody.

Ms. Buckner will be laid to rest in the Buckner Edmonds Cemetery in South Carolina.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Buckner family during this difficult time.

