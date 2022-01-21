Marguerite Gail Powers, Ten Mile

Mrs. Marguerite Gail Powers, age 79, a resident of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born February 12, 1942, in South Gate, California. Gail was of the Baptist faith and had a passion for gardening, landscaping, and NASCAR. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren and her beloved dog “Koko”. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Francis “Bill” Kinney and Mary Helen Cadle Kinney; husband, Harvey Powers; and brother, Bill Klima.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Trudy Jones of Kingston, TN

Grandson: Dustin Stubbs of Harriman, TN

Granddaughters: Brittany Kilburn (David) of Kingston, TN

Karissa Sampson (Ross) of Ten Mile, TN

10 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Marilyn Eckstrom (Ron) of Harriman, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Kingston Memorial Gardens in Kingston, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Ross Sampson officiating.

