MAN GETS VIOLENT AT ROANE MEDICAL CENTER, PUNCHES NURSE

We now know according to a Harriman Police report that last Friday, a man allegedly punched a nurse at Roane Medical Center. The suspect, identified as Vincent Earl Diggs of Smyrna, Georgia, was reportedly about to undergo a CT scan. Nurse Cooper stated while prepping Mr. Diggs for a scan, he rose up from the table and punched her in the chest area. Ms. Cooper stated she retreated to a separate room and Mr. Diggs began to rip out the IV lines in his arms.” Police reported having to draw a Taser on Diggs at the hospital because he again refused to comply with commands.

“Sgt. Wadsworth then arrived on scene to assist in detaining Mr. Diggs, where he began to verbally assault the officers and began to actively resist detention,” the warrant said. “Mr. Diggs was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a first responder, two counts of vandalism and two counts of resisting arrest

Vincent Earl Diggs

Vandalism Up To $100001-01-2022 01-25-2022$1,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process01-01-2022 01-25-2022$5,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process01-01-2022 01-25-2022$5,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Aggravated Assault01-01-2022 01-25-2022$40,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Vandalism Up To $100001-01-2022 01-25-2022$1,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Assault (Simple)01-01-2022 01-25-2022$10,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Aggravated Assault01-01-2022General Sessions Stevens01-25-2022$25,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneHARRIMAN – TN0730100

