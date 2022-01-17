Mae Armstrong Davis, Oak Ridge

UPDATE: This funeral has been postponed for tonight (January 17, 2022) and will be announced when new arrangements are made.

Mae Armstrong Davis, 86, of Oak Ridge, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 12th at Sacred Ground Hospice House, Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born on May 3, 1935, Mae Ottiline Davis in Mount Holly, VT the daughter of Harold E. and Irene Wortman Armstrong.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly called her Nan Nan because she said she wasn’t old enough to be a grandmother but she enjoyed every minute of it!

Mae’s blood ran orange for UT football and the Lady Vols. She was an avid fan, win or lose. She didn’t miss a UT football game until her health prevented her from attending.

Mae was a Purchasing Agent with K-25 until her retirement in 1998. She enjoyed bowling, playing softball, camping, cooking/baking, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and a stillborn son, Matthew F. Davis, 1957, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Underwood, and brother, Charles Armstrong.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Davis and wife Elaine of Oak Ridge and Rick Davis and wife Laura of Powell; sister Ruth Louras of VT and brother Ed Armstrong of NH and two grandchildren, Michael Davis of Oak Ridge and Julie Davis of New Haven, CT and great-grandchildren Genevieve (Gigi) and Madeline Davis of Oak Ridge

Due to illness Visitation and Graveside Services have been postponed. Future date will be posted as soon as available

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be in the form of contributions to Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 or to the Building Fund of Calvary Baptist Church, 173 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, 37830.

