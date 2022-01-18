Linda Sue Powers, Rocky Top

Linda Sue Powers, age 66 of Rocky Top, TN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 17, 1955, in Rocky Top, TN. Linda loved reading, writing, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, James L. Powers, sister, Peggy Buttram, sister-in-law, Cheryl A. Powers and step-father, John Maxfield, grandparents, Horace McCoy, Bessie McCoy, John Powers, and Clair Powers.

Survivors include: Mother, Pauline Maxfield, daughters, Stacey L. and Thomas A. Brooks, Jr., Amy D. Sweat, sisters, Nancy Aslinger & Benny, Tina Bray & Kirk D., Lisa Powers, brothers, Tim Powers & Cathy and Scott Maxfield, grandchildren, Tyler A. Brooks, Kaitlyn A. Brooks, Lucas Sweat, Blake Sweat, and Nicolas Wilson and a host of nieces and nephews, Stephanie A. Rains, Jennifer D. Russell, Timothy Powers, Chance Thomas, Samantha P. Aslinger, Matt Maxfield, and John Miller.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Estel Sharp Officiating.

Cremation will follow the Funeral Service.

