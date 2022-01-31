Linda Faye Manis, Harriman

Ms. Linda Faye Manis, 59, of Harriman, passed away January 26, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.

She was predeceased by her father: James Thomas.

Brother: David Thomas.

Survivors include her husband: Jeff Manis.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Stacy & Troy McFarland, and Candy & Dennis Tilson.

Three sons and daughter-in-law: Timothy Hydzik,, William & Brittany Hydzik, and Michael Shane Manis.

Mother: Alice Thomas.

Sister & brother-in-law: Linda & Eddie Kennedy.

Brother & sister-in-law: Wayne & Denise Thomas.

20 grandchildren and many other family and friends.

The family will meet Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM in Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Niota for graveside services with Bro. Eddie Kennedy officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Linda Faye Manis.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

