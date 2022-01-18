Lillian Joyce McCarroll, Harriman

Lillian Joyce McCarroll of Harriman passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Preceded in death by husband Sterling McCarroll and son Tony A. McCarroll.

Survived by son, Michael McCarroll and wife Pamela of Temple, GA; sister, Jane Nichols of Cincinnati, OH; grandson, Christopher A. McCarroll

The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral at 11:00. Private burial to follow with Matthew Peters officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the McCarroll Family.

