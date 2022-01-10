Leon Encie Pickett, 76

Leon Encie Pickett, age 76, went home to be with his Jesus Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was a member of New Pleasant Gap Baptist Church since 1960, where he was a deacon and choir leader. 2nd Timothy 4:7- I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ila Ridenour Pickett.

Survived by, wife of 56 years, Nancy Pickett; daughter, Melaney Bunton (Scott); son, Randall Pickett (Kristi) granddaughters, Kayla Mulligan (Tyler), Makenzie Pickett, Lara Pickett, Kimmie Loveday (Johnathan), Cali Logan, Marli Logan, and Mia Logan; grandsons, Ryan Roche and Charles Logan; great-granddaughter, Rileigh Loveday; sisters, Beatrice Guinn, Lillie Mae Stooksbury (Roger); brother, Henry Pickett, Jr. (Janet). Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 1:15 PM and go in funeral procession to Lynch-Bethel Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service with Rev. Jerry Walton officiating. The family asks that people attending maintain distance from the family due to COVID and please wear a mask. Pallbearers, Randall Pickett, Scott Bunton, Michael Stooksbury, Tyler Mulligan, Johnathan Loveday, and Charles Logan. Honorary Pallbearer, Mark Bunton

