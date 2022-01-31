Lemma L. Hayes, 96, Rockwood

Mrs. Lemma L. Hayes, age 96, a resident of the Dogwood community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1925, in Clay County, Alabama, and had been a resident of the Dogwood community for over 70 years. She was a member of the Dogwood Baptist Church where she previously served as Church Secretary; was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 382 in Rockwood, and was a member of the Crab Orchard V.F.W. Post # 9686 Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Hayes was a God-Fearing woman who loved God’s Word and loved her Lord. She was a Faithful and Dedicated Wife and a Loving and Caring Mother; an avid quilter and a master biscuit maker. She was a great cook who always took in and provided for her family and friends and whomever they brought in. She was preceded in death by her parents, John William Buchannon & Thursa Ann Duke Buchannon; husband, Holman L. Hayes; brothers, Ezra Buchannon and Paskle “Pack” Buchannon; sister, Ella Buchannon; and daughter-in-law, Bobbie Hayes.

Survivors include:

Sons & Daughters-in-law:       Chester Hayes (Carolyn) of Talladega, AL

Lonnie Hayes (Theresa) of Rockwood, TN

Hubert Hayes of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Hayes (Tammy) of Rockwood, TN

Host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. until 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with her grandson, Hank Hayes officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee

