Larry Ray Christopher, Harriman

Larry Ray Christopher, age 70, of Harriman, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 7, 1951, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Larry enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He loved taking day trips, sightseeing with his family. He had worked at Roane Hosiery and later retired from Horsehead Industries in Rockwood. Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ray Christopher & Delores Jacqueline Gunter Christopher; brother, David Christopher; and special niece, Angie Parks.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 52 years Kay Lemons Christopher of Harriman

Sons Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman

Jackie Christopher of Harriman

Matthew Christopher of Harriman

7 Grandchildren

Brothers Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis

Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law Larry Lemons & Jerry Lemons, both of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Linda Christopher of Rockwood

Rita Webster & husband, Cotton of Harriman

Several Special Friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family members

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service at 8:00 pm, in the chapel. Interment will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

