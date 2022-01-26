Larry Ray Christopher, Harriman

News Department 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Larry Ray Christopher, age 70, of Harriman, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.  He was born September 7, 1951, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Larry enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.  He loved taking day trips, sightseeing with his family. He had worked at Roane Hosiery and later retired from Horsehead Industries in Rockwood.  Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ray Christopher & Delores Jacqueline Gunter Christopher; brother, David Christopher; and special niece, Angie Parks.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 52 years         Kay Lemons Christopher of Harriman

Sons                           Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman

                                  Jackie Christopher of Harriman

                                  Matthew Christopher of Harriman

7 Grandchildren

Brothers                      Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis

                                   Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law             Larry Lemons & Jerry Lemons, both of Harriman

Sisters-in-law               Linda Christopher of Rockwood

                                  Rita Webster & husband, Cotton of Harriman

Several Special Friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family members 

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service at 8:00 pm, in the chapel.  Interment will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Harriman.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Christopher, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Donald Dickey, Petros

Mr. Donald Dickey, age 68, of Petros, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: