Larry Eugene Matheson, Wartburg

Mr. Larry Eugene Matheson, age 66, a life-long resident of Wartburg, went home to be with our Lord Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born May 4, 1955, to the late William and Edna Matheson. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. Larry was an avid outdoorsman who loved riding horses, fishing, hunting, and 4-wheeling. He was of the Baptist faith, and we take comfort in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father now.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother: Ray.

And niece: Barbara.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Marina Matheson.

His daughter: Rebeca Matheson.

His son and daughter-in-law: Junior and Melissa Matheson.

Eight grandchildren: Jackson, Levi, Eric, Alana, Makayla, Malaki, Justin, and Ashley Matheson.

His faithful companion: Dusty Laymance.

Four brothers: George, Roger, Jerry, and Ricky Dale.

One sister: Cassie.

Several nieces and nephews, special friends, Vic and Beverly Davis, and Richard Bradley, as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Richard Bradley officiating. Graveside services will be Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM in Armes Chapel Cemetery with the American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard providing military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Funeral Home.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry Eugene Matheson.

