Lanny Ross Patton, Jr, Niota

Lanny Ross Patton, Jr., age 54, of Niota, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 22, 1967, in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a graduate of Roane County High School where he was a football player. He was employed as a Maintenance Tech at Adient Manufacturing in Athens. Lanny loved fishing and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing video games.

SURVIVORS

Children Lanee, Landon, and Lakota

Parents Fern & Thomas Conard of Ten Mile

Mother of His ChildrenSarah McCutcheon Patton of South Carolina

Brothers Randy Patton & wife, Sandy of Tellico Plains

Tony Conard & wife, Terrie of Louisville

Sisters Rhonda Ford & husband, Dale of Kingston

Julia Conard of Seymour

Angie Conard of Karns

April Cox of Powell

Special Work Friends Tiffany, Tim, and Mark

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, January 21, 2021, at Gage Cemetery in Ten Mile.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home is in charge of

arrangements.

