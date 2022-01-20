Lanny Ross Patton, Jr, Niota

Lanny Ross Patton, Jr., age 54, of Niota, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 22, 1967, in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a graduate of Roane County High School where he was a football player. He was employed as a Maintenance Tech at Adient Manufacturing in Athens. Lanny loved fishing and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing video games.
SURVIVORS
Children Lanee, Landon, and Lakota
Parents Fern & Thomas Conard of Ten Mile
Mother of His ChildrenSarah McCutcheon Patton of South Carolina
Brothers Randy Patton & wife, Sandy of Tellico Plains
Tony Conard & wife, Terrie of Louisville
Sisters Rhonda Ford & husband, Dale of Kingston
Julia Conard of Seymour
Angie Conard of Karns
April Cox of Powell
Special Work Friends Tiffany, Tim, and Mark
Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, January 21, 2021, at Gage Cemetery in Ten Mile.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.