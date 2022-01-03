Karen Thornton, Pine Orchard

Mrs. Karen Thornton, age 75, of Pine Orchard Community passed away December 31, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church. Karen loved quilting, working in the garden and with flowers, but most of all she loved her dog, Katy.

She is preceded in death by her father: Thomas Beach.

Grandson: Joshua Allen Thornton.

She is survived by husband: Johnny W. Thornton.

Son: John Wayne Thornton.

Three grandchildren: Johnathan Aaron Thornton, Amber Nichole Thornton, and Ashley Brook Thornton.

Mother: Nellie Lawson Beach.

Brothers: Thomas Beach Jr & wife Beth, Tracey Beach & wife Stella, Roger Beach & wife Pat, Lynn Beach & wife Karen, and Brian Beach.

Sister: Ruby Hickman.

Brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Steve & Sheila Thornton, Sandra & JC Morgan, Dale & Regina Kendrick, Mark Thornton, Paul Thornton, and Ginger Thornton.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 3, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Ronnie Nichols officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Pine Orchard Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Thornton family.

