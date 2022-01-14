Judith Beach, Wartburg

Judith Beach, 53, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She was born June 2, 1968, to Bubba Davis and the late Frances Staggs. In addition to her mother, Judith was preceded in death by her grandmother, Frankie Hyndman.

Judith was very loyal, loving, kind, and trustworthy. She enjoyed her dog, Diesel, and loved anything outdoors.

Those left to cherish Judith’s memory are her husband of 34 years, Billy Beach; father, Bubba Davis; grandfather, Vance Hyndman; sister, Charity Adkins (Daryl); brother, Daniel Davis; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN, 37221. Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judith Beach.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith Beach, of Wartburg, TN, please visit our floral store.

