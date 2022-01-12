Johnny Morrell Hall, 84

Johnny Morrell Hall, age 84, passed away on January 10, 2022, at his residence in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Hall was a member of the Pentecostal Worship Center in Spring City, Tennessee. Johnny was a retired truck driver from Purdy Brothers Trucking Company, and he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by Momma and Daddy Hall, sisters Mable, Lorraine, Irene, June, and Juanita; brother Kenneth Hall and a grandchild, Jason Sharp.

He is survived by:

Sons: Johnny Hall (Janie) of Oliver Springs, TN

Ken Hall (Angela) of Oliver Springs, TN

Daughter: Kim Patterson (Tim) of Powell, TN

Grandchildren: Megan, Michael, Laura, Kelsey, Blake, Bethany & Matthew

Great-grandchildren: Jay’ce, Merrick, J.T., Duncan, Declan, Hudson, Elin & Elliott

Special Friend: Judy West of Harriman, TN.

Special Pastors: Bro. Norman Mullins & Bro. Mike Grace

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pentecostal Worship Center in Spring City, Tennessee on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Norman Mullins and Bro. Mike Grace officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Johnny Morrell Hall.

