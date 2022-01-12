Johnny Morrell Hall, 84

News Department 9 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Johnny Morrell Hall, age 84, passed away on January 10, 2022, at his residence in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Hall was a member of the Pentecostal Worship Center in Spring City, Tennessee. Johnny was a retired truck driver from Purdy Brothers Trucking Company, and he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by Momma and Daddy Hall, sisters Mable, Lorraine, Irene, June, and Juanita; brother Kenneth Hall and a grandchild, Jason Sharp.

He is survived by:

Sons:                                     Johnny Hall (Janie) of Oliver Springs, TN

Ken Hall (Angela) of Oliver Springs, TN

Daughter:                            Kim Patterson (Tim) of Powell, TN

Grandchildren:                 Megan, Michael, Laura, Kelsey, Blake, Bethany & Matthew

Great-grandchildren:      Jay’ce, Merrick, J.T., Duncan, Declan, Hudson, Elin & Elliott

Special Friend:                  Judy West of Harriman, TN.

Special Pastors:                 Bro. Norman Mullins & Bro. Mike Grace

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pentecostal Worship Center in Spring City, Tennessee on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Norman Mullins and Bro. Mike Grace officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Johnny Morrell Hall.

About News Department

Check Also

Stephen Eugene Edwards (Steve), Powell

Stephen Eugene Edwards (Steve), age 76 and a resident of Powell, passed away on January …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: