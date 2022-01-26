Johnny Elmer Adkins, Rocky Top

Johnny Elmer Adkins, age 78 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 18, 1943, in Anderson County, TN to the late Ulis T. and Lola Vowell Adkins. Johnny was a member of the Norris First Baptist Church. He loved gardening, mowing the yard, farming, working puzzles, and gospel music. In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, and Jeff Adkins, sisters, Sheila Edwards and Sharon Morgan.

Survivors include wife Lois Moore Adkins of Lake City, sons, Timothy Adkins & Liacia of Lake City and Arnie Adkins of Lake City, grandchildren, Amberly Steward & Jacob, Aaron Adkins & Janice, Austin Adkins, great-grandchildren, Henry Hester, Genevieve Steward, Ivy Steward, and Colton Adkins.

Visitation: 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust and Rev. David Seiber officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, January 28, 2022, to go in Funeral Procession to the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM interment.

