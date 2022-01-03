Johnny Edward Owings, Kingston

Johnny Edward Owings, age 69, of Kingston and a lifelong resident of Roane County, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his home. Johnny was raised in church and was of the Baptist faith. He was also a United States Army veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Carrie Owings; brothers, Jack & Peggy Owings, and James Owings; sisters, Lena & Harry Pounds, Barbara & Clifford Breazeale, and Marie & Wayne Gardener; brother-in-law, Alvice Broyles; nephews, James Owings, Harry Pounds, and Josh Broyles.

SURVIVORS

Sisters Mary Broyles of Statesville, NC

Lorene Hazelwood & husband, Billy of Kingston

Half-brother Tim Owings of Kingston

Loved as if they were his children, Michelle & Jeremy

Special friend Lonnie McClure of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, January 3, 2022, with Bro. Tim Bolden officiating, at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Procession will leave Fraker Funeral Home at 12:30 pm. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

