John Charles Disney, Rocky Top

John Charles Disney, age 57 of Rocky Top, TN, passed away on January 10, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born on January 2, 1965, to Jerry and Barbara Disney. John was a lifelong member of Willowbrook Baptist Church. John was a loving husband and father to his wife and two daughters. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a papaw to his grand-puppies. John was a family man and loved his friends dearly. He especially loved the outdoors and hunting with his father and brothers. John was a member and past Master of Coal Creek Masonic Lodge Chapter #492. He was also a member and past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star.

John is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Disney, brothers, Darryl Disney and Ronnie Disney, sister, Patricia Disney, and father-in-law, Larry Evans. John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Christy Disney, daughters, Jamie Disney Ford and husband Ben, and Kendra Disney, mother, Barbara Disney Stephens and husband Jim, mother-in-law, Angela Evans, father-in-law, David Ailey, step-sister, Debbie Hudak and husband Chris, sisters-in-law, Amy Disney Blevins, Sharon Disney Dameron, Stephanie Wells and husband Chip, brothers-in-law, Steven Ailey and wife Stacie, Neal Evans and wife Amanda, nieces and nephews, Rachel Bittinger and husband Brad, Samantha, Mary, and Sarah Disney, Blake and Sarah Hudak, Sydnie and Seth Ailey, Cade Wells, great-nephew Blane Bittinger, and many other extended family members and friends.

John’s family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Parkwest Medical Center of Knoxville, TN, and Methodist University Hospital, and James D. Eason Transplant Institute of Memphis, TN.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 14th, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. John’s life was extended because of a generous organ donation. In his honor, the family respectfully requests that you would consider being an organ donor.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

