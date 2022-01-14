Joevelyn Gurley, Decaturville

Joevelyn Gurley, age 83, of Decaturville, TN, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Oak Ridge, TN. Born August 8, 1938, in Decatur County, TN, she was daughter to the late Elven & Opal Smith Maxwell of Parsons, TN. Joevelyn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and recently great-grandmother. Before retiring, she served over 25 years with the US Department of Agriculture in the Lewis and Decatur County ASCS offices. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Decaturville, TN, and graduated from Parsons High School in 1956. Joevelyn’s greatest joy was spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She treasured the Lost Creek Community, where she lived for over 30 years. Joevelyn was married to her loving husband and lifelong companion, Robert Gurley, for 61 years before his passing in 2018.

Joevelyn was preceded in death by husband, Robert Gurley; parents, Elven & Opal Smith Maxwell; brother, Ralph Maxwell; and nephews, Tommy D. McFall and Patrick Maxwell.

Survivors include sons, Larry Shawn Gurley, and wife, Tracie, of Alpharetta, GA and Bradley Maxwell Gurley and wife, Kristie of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Zach (Sarah), Brady, Noah, Francesca, Luke, Tatiana, Jonas, Ryan, Bella, and Beau; great-grandson, Milo; siblings, Yancy McFall (Thomas) and Ronnie Maxwell (Lisa); sister-in-law, Edna Maxwell; and numerous nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Decaturville Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joevelyn Gurley please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

