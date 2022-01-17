Joe Langley, Oakdale

Mr. Joe Langley, age 79 of Oakdale, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He graduated from Oakdale High School in 1961 and was a life-long resident of Oakdale. Joe loved farming and retired as a conductor from Southern Railway. He was a longtime member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Murphy Langley. One grandson: Jordan Langley. His parents: Jack and Bertha Langley. And one brother: Jerry Langley.

He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Joe and Jennifer Langley, Jeff and Tonya Langley, Shaun, and Katherine Langley. Eight grandchildren: Justin and Kendra Langley, Kara and Willis Millichan, Josh Langley, Michaela Langley, Daniel Langley, Rachel Langley, and Paul Langley, along with many “adopted” grandchildren. Two great-granddaughters: Aubrey Langley and Caroline Millichan. One brother and sister-in-law: Johnny and Debbie Langley. One sister and brother-in-law: Judy and James Melhorn. As well as several nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ronnie Nichols and Rev. Sonny Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Joe Langley.

